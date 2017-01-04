Talk to reveal Blitz traumas

MEMORIES of wartime Portsmouth will be revealed at a talk next week.

Archivist and corporate records manager for Portsmouth City Council John Steadman will give a talk on what happened to the city during the Blitz.

Portsmouth was ravaged by German bombers during the aerial assault, which left a lasting impact on the city’s architecture.

Historian John will talk about the trauma the city faced during the Second World War.

The event is taking place on Tuesday from 6pm at the activities room in Portsmouth Museum, Museum Road.

Tickets are £3 or £1.80 with a leisure card and are available on the day.

For more details on the event, call (023) 9283 4744.