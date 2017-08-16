Taxi driver assaulted by youth with knife in Southsea

Have your say

A TAXI driver was threatened with a knife by a youth in Portsmouth.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the 40-year-old got out of his taxi at Southsea’s Carisbrooke Road and was threatened with a lock knife.

The incident happened on Thursday, August 10, at about 1.45pm. Details have only just been revealed by police.

The male driver left his vehicle to speak to a group of youths in their mid-to-late teens. He thought they were responsible for throwing an ice cream at his windscreen.

As he was getting back in, one male youth produced a knife from a ‘man bag’ and threatened him.

The person is described as being of regular build and wearing skinny dark blue jeans, a North Face jacket and Nike trainers, along with a black baseball cap.

A 17-year-old was arrested in connection with the incident, and released, but remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Simonne Watt at Fratton police station on 101.