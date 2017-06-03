Teenager left with fractured skull after city centre attack

A SERIOUS assault in the city has left a teenager with a fractured skull.

An 18-year-old man is in hospital being treated for potentially life-changing injuries, following an incident which took place at 1.30am today.

Police are now investigating the assault in which the victim was hit on the head by a group of three men.

The young victim was walking along Arundel Street close to the junction with Holbrook Road with a group of friends, when he was assaulted by the three men, who were walking in the opposite direction towards the city centre.

The three men are described as white, aged in their twenties, of slim build, and about 6ft tall.

One of them was wearing a black hooded top, another a blue jumper with a round neck. They all ran off towards the city centre.

DC Les Leithes, who is investigating the assault, said: ‘Did you hear or see anything that could help our enquiries following this serious assault?

‘We are reviewing CCTV this morning to identify whoever is responsible for this assault and will be in the area if you need to speak to us.

‘It’s important that the people of Portsmouth feel free to move around their city without the fear or threat of violence at any time.’

If you were in Arundel Street at the time and saw what happened please contact DC Les Leithes at Fratton Police Station by calling 101 and quoting 44170209417, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be left anonymously. In an emergency always dial 999.