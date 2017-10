Tell us what you think about Portsmouth

HOW much do you love your city? And what could be done to improve it as a place for work, rest and play?

We want to know the answers to these questions and more in our big city survey for Portsmouth.

We want to get under the skin of the city and find out what you think makes it tick – and what ticks you off.

Are the shops good enough? Are there enough great places to eat and drink in? Are your leisure and cultural needs met? Do you feel safe when you are out and about? Are you happy with local health care? Are you fed up of being caught in traffic every day?

The editor of The News, Mark Waldron, said: ‘We have an enormous pride in our city but are also well aware that it is not perfect.

‘We cover the big issues every day and keep you aware of what is happening in your community – but always want to know what are the thoughts of our readers.

‘This survey gives us the opportunity to really tap in to the feelings of everyone who uses the city and find out the good and the bad.’

Mark added: ‘The more people who take part the more our survey will be representative of the thousands of people who call Portsmouth home. So it would be great if you could spend 10 minutes of your day to make sure your voice is heard.’

The findings of the survey will be published in The News later this year. To take part in our quick and easy big city survey go to portsmouth.co.uk/survey.