Temperatures to hit 25C in Portsmouth this weekend - but how long will the heatwave last?

Temperatures could hit the mid twenties in Portsmouth this weekend as the country enjoys some early summer weather.

The Met Office is expecting prolonged sunny spells throughout the next few days as warm, humid air travels across from the Atlantic.

With plenty of sunshine temperatures could climb to 22C by Saturday afternoon, with up to 26C possible on Monday.

Some central and southeastern parts of the UK could reach the low 30s, though it is likely to be cooler nearer coastal areas.

The forecast for later today is dry and warm with plenty of evening sunshine.

Saturday will be warm and bright, and temperatures in the south could climb to 29C if there is little cloud.

Picture: Solent News & Photo Agency UK

The outlook remains very warm and muggy into the start of next week, and it could be cooler on Tuesday.

But there is a risk of heavy, showery rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday, which could start in the south before spreading eratically into the north of the country.

Met Office chief meteorologist Andy Page said: ‘With high pressure building from the south west and warm air being drawn up from the Azores, the south of England will be very warm or hot this weekend and into next week.

‘Daytime temperatures will widely be in the mid to high 20°C’s with some central and southeastern parts reaching the low 30°C’s. It will also feel warm and humid overnight.

Monday's weather forecast. Picture: Met Office

‘Looking ahead to next week, it’s likely that the very warm weather will continue across southern parts of the UK, although it could turn more unsettled later in the week with a risk of some thundery downpours.’

The last time temperatures of more than 30C were recorded in the UK was in June 2015, when temperatures reached 30.5C in Northolt in London.