Terror concerns spark security drive at Hampshire ports

PORT staff are being warned to keep an eye on their fellow co-workers as part of a new anti-terror campaign.

The warning has come from charity Crimestoppers as part of its PortSafe effort to step up security and vigilance at key ports in Hampshire.

It aims to clamp down on possible terrorist and criminal activity at harbour sites, including Portsmouth International Port.

Workers are being reminded to be on the lookout for suspicious activity – even among staff.

The launch of the campaign comes in the wake of Monday night’s terror attack in Manchester, which claimed the lives of at least 22 people.

Sarah-Jane Prew, Crimestoppers’ regional manager, said: ‘Criminal activity and terrorist activities can – in the worst case scenario – involve staff.

‘Often co-workers might feel uncomfortable at raising suspicions over a colleague.

‘However, safety at our ports is paramount. Crimestoppers is here to take information in complete anonymity, so staff who have concerns about suspicious behaviour by a co-worker, can report their concerns.’

Campaign posters have been plastered at various spots in ports. To report any concerns, call 0800 555 111 or see crimestoppers-uk.org