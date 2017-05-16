LIKE most mums I love popping along to the school to see my children collect their certificates and awards – star of the week, learner of the week, reading and spelling awards, to name a few.

Other treats we get are the Mothers’ Day assembly and the school carol concert.

I remember a carol concert very well because the whole school was singing at St John’s Church, Forton Road.

My daughter Lacey-Love was about nine and stuck out like a sore thumb.

She was the only one not wearing a school jumper, and to make it worse she was sat right in the middle of the front row.

After a few wonderful songs all the pupils sat down, except my daughter. She just stood waving at me with a great big grin.

I gave her a wave and signalled to her to sit down.

The music started, no-one else stood up, I looked towards her teacher in confusion, a smile came over her face and she looked back towards Lacey-Love as the most beautiful sound filled the church.

I glanced at my child in amazement. It was coming from her. The other mums were in tears.

A few moments later the applause was absolutely deafening, her fellow pupils cheering and her, still with her eyes fixed on me, looking for the only acknowledgment she needed – her mother’s smile!

Her teacher came over and said. ‘She’s got it. I’m telling you, that girl’s a star’.

Lacey-Love ran towards me, so proud of her accomplishment, and I just hugged her so tight.

I didn’t know she could do that.

I have supported her career for the past 10 years – from studying performing arts at Brune Park School and St Vincent College, to singing at festivals and charity events for Alicia Pannell, Rowans Hospice, and the Oakley Waterman Foundation.

Now 19, she has more recently, with the help of Ian Chase Hairdressing and Nick Bowen at Quay West Studios, chosen to release her own CD and has donated every penny to The Harbour Cancer Support Centre in Gosport.

The CD was launched at The Clarence Tavern and so many friends, old and new, were there to support her.

Special thanks need to be given to Clayton Kilcoyne for the amazing light show on the evening, to Alan Helyer for accompanying Lacey-Love on the piano on the evening and on the CD, as well as Ben Ive on guitar and Jordan Parker for her support on the evening.

Thanks also go to Malcolm Dent, David Andrews and Ryan Lind who designed, printed, burned and assembled the CD ready for sale on the night.

It was a very successful evening with more than £250 presented to Harbour Cancer by Lacey-Love last week.

The CDs are still on sale from Lacey-Love, Ian Chase Hairdressing and The Harbour Cancer Support Centre in Gosport bus station. They are £7 with all money going to Harbour Cancer Support.

As well as two original songs on the CD, it also includes Band of Gold, Stand By Me, Dog Days Are Over, Somebody That I Used to Know and Bohemian Rhapsody, to name just a few.

You can find Lacey-Love on Facebook.

Alternatively, call her on 07729 391289 to buy a copy of the CD.