This Halloween treat promises to have you spooked

YOUR worst nightmares will soon descend on a Portsmouth shopping centre.

That is the message from the team at Secrets Beneath, who have partnered with Hampshire radio station Wave 105 to launch Torment Live Scare Attraction, which is due to be coming to Portsmouth during October half term.

The attraction – which will be held in Gunwharf Quays – is a multi-award winning immersive Halloween event for people age 13 and over.

It is a 7,000 square-foot walk through a Halloween experience, presented under the theme of an old Victorian manor house.

The story behind the attraction is that the Victorian manor – which is of course haunted – is owned by the twisted Lord Earlsford.

In an act of sheer desperation after the death of his young family, he unwittingly unleashes a host of evil demons, which stalk his home for prey.

Staff at Secrets Beneath say that the scare attraction, with live actors, custom-built scenery, special effects and a healthy dosage of screaming and laughter – is something not seen before along the south coast. Keith Penny, enterprise and events director at Wave 105, says that creating something like this has been in the pipeline for a long time.

He explained: ‘Wave 105 has spent several years turning our vision for a major new Halloween event into a reality.

‘We are thrilled to have secured a partnership with Secrets Beneath, who have years of experience in producing the very best immersive attractions, and of course Gunwharf Quays, which as the south’s premium retail and leisure outlet, represents the perfect location for us.’

Chris Colin, managing director of Secrets Beneath said: ‘We can’t wait to bring our award-winning attraction to Gunwharf Quays, and to align ourselves with Wave 105.

‘It is a fantastic opportunity for the three parties to bring a truly unique event to the south.’

Secrets Beneath has released a video teaser for the attraction, which depicts someone with a camcorder walking around the manor.

The attraction will be open from Friday, October 20 until Sunday, July 29, from 6pm onwards at Gunwharf Quays.

Organiser say those who take on the haunted mansion may escape – but certainly not with their nerves intact.