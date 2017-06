Sixteen-year-old Philippa Rothery, of Manor Court Secondary Modern School, Drayton, won the Miss Baltika contest when she was among 90 pupils from the school cruising on board the liner of that name to Scandinavia and the USSR.

The judges, a panel of passengers not associated with any of the school parties on board, selected Philippa on the grounds of personality, posture, and unrehearsed public speaking.

Philippa received a necklace as a prize.