THIS WEEK IN 1970: Horndean residents celebrate Dell win

After years of complaint by local residents Horndean’s ‘black spot’, The Dell on the Hazelton Estate, would be levelled and landscaped.

The Dell, pictured, had been used as a rubbish dump over the years, but the development company, Richard Costain Homes, was given planning permission to build nine homes in the area, provided The Dell was landscaped.

The company’s engineer said it was hoped The Dell would be levelled and seeded, with trees planted by the autumn.

The delay had been caused by the building embargo in the area, placed because of an issue with drainage, which would soon be rectified.

D Hickman, the chairman of North Hazelton Residents’ Association, said: ‘We are delighted. Now we hope the parish will erect some children’s play equipment.’