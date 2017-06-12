THIS WEEK IN 1970: Squatters forced to move – next door

A father of 10 squatting at Twyford Avenue, Stamshaw, was forced to move – to the house next door.

The family was moved by order of a High Court judge in London who ruled they had to leave the council house in which they had been squatting.

As workmen secured 176 Twyford Avenue – watched by a High Court tipstaff – the family carried out the removal by handcart to number 178, Swindon House.

There they were permitted the use of the upstairs rooms as a flat by a family friend.

Following the move with his wife and children, the man said: ‘There is just about enough room to house the wife and kids. Next week I start a job in London, but I shall be able to see the family regularly.

‘I don’t know how long we can stay here, but it is a great load off my mind to know the wife and kids have accommodation near the city.’