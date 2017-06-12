THIS WEEK IN 1970: Tired lorry driver punched motorist

With a sigh of relief he arrived at his Durley Road home, but his troubles did not end there, Gosport magistrates heard.

As the man took a lorry to be loaded at a Portsmouth depot the next day, he was caught in afternoon rush hour traffic just outside Gosport.

It was then the man exchanged words with the driver of a Dormobile van who tried to move across the Brockhurst Road junction, from the Elson direction, on to Military Road in front of him.

The man then jumped out of his lorry, went across to the Dormobile and punched its driver in the face.

Appearing before magistrates, the lorry driver admitted assaulting the van driver and was fined £25.