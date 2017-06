A Portchester man, who had ‘come to the end of his tether’ after a series of pranks from small boys, threatened them with a gun, Fareham magistrates heard.

The 47-year-old man, of Central Road, was accused of possessing an air pistol without lawful authority or reasonable excuse.

He was conditionally discharged for 12 months and magistrates ordered the pistol to be confiscated and destroyed.

The four boys had been tapping on his windows.