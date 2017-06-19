THIS WEEK IN 1971: Walter the pigeon is feeling fed up

Walter the pigeon took the weight off his wings in an Emsworth garden after being forced to crash land because of bad weather.

And he was hopping mad about it. Being 80 miles off course was enough to ruin the reputation of any self-respecting homing pigeon.

But Marie Boyd and her husband, of Selangor Avenue, were a great help – they gave him food and let him use their coal bunker as a loft.

Mrs Boyd, pictured with Walter, said: ‘My 14-year-old son was delighted with the pigeon, and christened him after the film star [Walter Pidgeon].

‘But we think he is losing weight and want to find his owner.’

A telephone call from the offices of The News did just that.

At the Royal Homnig Union in Gloucestershire a number on Walter’s ring traced his owner to Essex.