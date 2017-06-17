Search

THIS WEEK IN 1971: Woman saved from Southsea blaze

Firemen clear away debris in the smoke-filled room where the fire broke out

A Portsmouth woman stumbled to the door of her blazing home while flames roared behind her. She collapsed and was dragged clear by neighbours.

May Bryant, 71, of Lawson Road, Southsea, was taken to the Royal Portsmouth Hospital with burns and shock.

The bedroom in which she had been sleeping was burned out and the remainder of the house damaged by fire, heat and smoke.

It took firefighters half and hour to control the blaze using breathing apparatus to get into the downstairs bedroom, hose reels and a high-power water jet.

A RPH spokesman said Mrs Bryant was in a ‘fair’ condition.

