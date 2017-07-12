This week in 1974: Schoolboys build altar for a church

Boys of Paulsgrove Secondary Modern school presented Paulsgrove Parish Church with an altar they had made.

The altar enabled the Holy Communion to take place with the priest facing the people.

It would replace a temporary altar that was used because moving the High Altar was not aesthetically satisfactory.

Seven boys worked together on the project.

After they finished their CSE exams, they wanted some useful practical work to tackle before leaving school.

The altar was designed by a staff member, Mr Waller, who became head of the Technical Department the following term.

The boys involved were: Simon Dunford, Michael Coats, Martin Jervis, Keith Dollery, Martin Parsons, Kevin Barber and Steven Gibbs.