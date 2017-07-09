Search

This week in 1974: Twelve injured in Bognore bus crash

Twelve people were taken to hospital with minor injuries after the Southdown bus they were travelling on crashed into a brick wall at Bognor Regis.

The accident occurred at the railway station as the driver, Leslie Biggins, was turning a bend on a one way system.

An iron gate at the entrance to the station’s taxi rank was pushed off its hinges by the impact and a 20ft section of wall was demolished.

The crash happened at the same spot where a similar accident occurred involving another bus.

Mr Biggins and one of the passengers, Michael Scutt, of Longford Road, were injured trying to release the vehicle’s doors which jammed on collision.

