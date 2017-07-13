This week in 1974: Waterlooville Scouts’ persistence pays off

For 10 years the 2nd Waterlooville Scout Group had been seeking permission to hold a carnival procession through the town’s main street – and its persistence paid off.

Hundreds of people lined London Road as a 200-yard procession, led by the grop’s own band, marched through the shopping centre to Stakes Hill Road School field.

The carnival was opened by the mayor of Havant, JV Derben.

Arena entertainments were provided by the group’s band and by the Portsmouth Alsatian Dog Training Club.

Mr and Mrs Derben judged a fancy dress competition and awarded a special prize to a competitor who was in a wheelchair.

The event raised about £300.