THIS WEEK IN 1975: A battered bucket joins Victory Museum

A battered tin bucket with a hole in it took pride of place among the priceless paintings, silverware and historical treasures in the Victory Museum, Portsmouth.

It was the Belra Bucket – the wacky sports trophy of Royal Navy warships which for 10 years patrolled the Belra Straits.

Chief Petty Officer William Rosewell said: ‘We had regular sporting afternoon sessions but we lacked a trophy.

‘I managed to get us an old bucket from a stoker and it became an inter-ship sporting trophy.

‘Various ships won the bucket and decorated it with their names and slogans. ’

The presentation to the Victory Museum was made by the Commander-in-Chief Fleet, admiral Sir Terence Lewin.