THIS WEEK IN 1975: A battered bucket joins Victory Museum

jpns-15-07-17 retro july 2017 bucket - Examining the bucket after it had been presented to the Victory Museum, Portsmouth, are (left to right) Admiral Sir Terence Lewin, Chief PO Bill Rosewell, and Captain AJ Pack, the director of Portsmouth RN Museum

A battered tin bucket with a hole in it took pride of place among the priceless paintings, silverware and historical treasures in the Victory Museum, Portsmouth.

It was the Belra Bucket – the wacky sports trophy of Royal Navy warships which for 10 years patrolled the Belra Straits.

Chief Petty Officer William Rosewell said: ‘We had regular sporting afternoon sessions but we lacked a trophy.

‘I managed to get us an old bucket from a stoker and it became an inter-ship sporting trophy.

‘Various ships won the bucket and decorated it with their names and slogans. ’

The presentation to the Victory Museum was made by the Commander-in-Chief Fleet, admiral Sir Terence Lewin.

