THIS WEEK IN 1975: Ex-power champ ready to row solo

Overcast conditions faced former powerboat champion Tim Brand-Crombie as he prepared for a marathon charity solo row from Southsea to the Channel Islands.

Sir Alec Rose was at the Royal Albert Yacht Club to wish him luck and give him a few tips on cross-channel navigation for the 340-mile round trip to raise money for mentally ill children.

Mr Brand-Crombie, 24, from Eastney, left Southsea for a 40-hour onward journey and planned to start the return row after a two-day rest.

His 21ft rowing skiff, Little Else, was equipped with compasses, charts and a radio.

The trip aimed to raise between £400 and £500 for the Field Place Trust.