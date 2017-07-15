THIS WEEK IN 1975: Kingston school says goodbye

Staff and pupils at Kingston Modern School for Boys decided that their swansong, to mark the end an era, should be something spectacular. Every department took part in an open day of items, some new, some dating back to the beginning of the school in 1949, to round off an existence of 25 years. By the following academic year, under reorganisation, the school would no longer exist as all pupils were transferred to City of Portsmouth Boys’ School at Hilsea. Here a send-up of the television programme Sale of the Century ended damply for contestants William Kennedy, left, and Ian Curtis

Every department took part in an open day of items, some new, some dating back to the beginning of the school in 1949, to round off an existence of 25 years. By the following academic year, under reorganisation, the school would no longer exist as all pupils were transferred to City of Portsmouth Boys’ School at Hilsea.