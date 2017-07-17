THIS WEEK IN 1975: Mathematics teacher the only British female in a man’s world

Mathematics teacher Margaret Bruce, spent her days overlooking the sea from windows of Bay House School, Gosport.

Cowes Week found her in a unique situation.

As a crew member of the 46ft racing yacht, Noryema, Miss Bruce, 28, was the only woman aboard either of Britain’s three team entries in the Admiral’s Cup race series.

‘I learned sailing around the Welsh coast but had no big boat experience until I sailed off the south coast,’ she said.

She added: ‘I crewed aboard the first Noryema where I was part of a crew which delivered a boat from England in the winter of 1973–4.’

Noryema – an anagram of the name of the owner, businessman Mr Amey, was the second of his boats with that name

She said: ‘Sailing, especially racing, is a male sport, and you quickly accept you will be spending much of your sea time in male company.

‘I am very lucky. The crew don’t assume I am going to do all the gallery work because I am a woman.’

Miss Bruce sais she had not had enough time to own a boat herself but still had another sailing ambition, ‘to go to Australia for some ocean racing’.