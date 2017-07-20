THIS WEEK IN 1975: ‘Scrap Land Bill’ - plea to cut inflation

Have your say

A call on the government to abandon its ‘disastrous Land Bill’ if it was serious about controlling inflation, was made in Portsmouth.

The plea came from the deputy leader of the city council, Councillor John Marshall.

He told the policy committee it was wrong that at a time of economic insecurity for the nation, ‘we should be wasting time with this appalling bill.’

Chief executive, JR Haslegrave reported on the working party established by the county and district’s of Hampshire to prepare a proposed land acquisition and management scheme.

This was designed to cater for local authority functions under the Bill.

Its basic points included district councils having

general executive authority for the community land scheme with special arrangements for major growth areas.

The report sparked disagreements among the policy committee.

Cllr Eddie Elliott called the effects of the bill ‘a bureaucratic nightmare’.

He said: ‘Do not try to gag me. For it needs someone to speak out against the Bill, not to sit back and say nothing.’