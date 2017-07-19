THIS WEEK IN 1975: Students fear risk of homelessness

Polytechnic students were to protest to Portsmouth City Council about the revocation of licenses for nine short-life houses at Fratton.

In a letter to the city secretary, the president of the Polytechnic Students’ Union, Bill Owen, said the decision of the housing committee would ‘probably result in rendering approximately 40 students homeless’.

The decision to terminate the licences was made unanimously by the committee as a confidential matter.

The homes affected were considered ‘unfit or in a condition which might amount to a statutory nuisance’.

CE Wakefield, the chairman of the housing committee, said: ‘One way over the situation would be for students to bring the homes up to the standards of the Health Act.’