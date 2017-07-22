THIS WEEK IN 1976: Big crowds for the big band sound

It was estimated that, during the five hours of the Big Band Continental festivities in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth, between 6,000 and 7,000 people passed through enjoying the show.

At one time, 1,000 were counted on the Guildhall steps alone. Some were there for perhaps an hour or two, but the majority stayed for the whole event. It was a carefree concert with Southampton All Stars and Pinkerton County taking it in turns to provide music and song.