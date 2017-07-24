THIS WEEK IN 1976: Helicopter rescues three from sea

Have your say

A Royal Navy search and rescue helicopter from HMS Daedalus, Lee-on-the-Solent, airlifted a young woman and her two teenage male companions from the sea at Gosport.

The trio, who were all wearing lifejackets, were Tim Cook and Simon Alexander, both from Southsea, and Patricia Parker, a resident in the Portsmouth YMCA.

They were swept away from their YMCA sailing dinghy in choppy seas off Gilkicker.

HM coastguard, Calshott, alerted the helicopter which was already airbourne on a routine flight.

Miss Parker had to be rescued by the helicopter team’s diver and Mr Cook and Mr Alexander were hoisted aboard.