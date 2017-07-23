THIS WEEK IN 1976: Skylark halts work on Hayling marina

The building of Northney Yacht Marina, Hayling Island, was well ahead of schedule despite work being delayed by a skylark nesting within sight and sound of machinery.

Joseph Ward, 45, the chairman and managing director of the Ward group of companies said: ‘Getting the marina started has been five years of hard work, frustration and dashed hopes, but now a dream has come true.’

Mr Ward was very conscious of the effect on the wildlife of the area although only about 40 acres of the many square miles of saltings, home of Brent geese, would be marina.

General manager of the group Donald Budd, said: ‘We believe that what we are creating will please those who love the open air, and not anger the most ardent nature lover.’

The first boats were to berth at the marina in August with the official opening in November.

There were 200 water berths with fresh water, electricity and fuelling facilities.

There were also plans for a £750,000 clubhouse for members, squash courts and an open air heated swimming pool with a patio.