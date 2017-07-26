THIS WEEK IN 1976: This is home – it’s the doctors orders

Marian McQuade lived in a condemned Southsea house with no running water or cooking facilities – because she was following doctor’s orders to the letter.

Miss McQuade’s home in Cumberland Road, came under a demolition order, but she stayed there until the city council could offer her accommodation.

Her kitchen was made unsafe when a nearby house was demolished, so she had to fetch water from the derelict house next door and cook in a makeshift ‘kitchen’.

She refused to take up offers of alternative accommodation from the city’s housing department.

She said: ‘I suffer from manic depression and my doctor told me the effect of the new area would be just as bad as it is here.

‘I would rather sit it out here and wait for the right place to turn up.’