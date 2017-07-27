THIS WEEK IN 1976: Waterlooville man in rebel hands

Reports confirmed Ian McChesney, 22, of Waterlooville, was one of four Europeans missing in Ethiopia, captured by Eritrean rebels.

A United Nations Association spokesman said: ‘We are pleased because it is the first news we have received for two months. As far as we know it is a fairly accurate report and confirms our earlier speculations.’

Mr McChesney was a UNA volunteer working on the eradication of an Ethiopian water-borne disease.