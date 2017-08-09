Search

THIS WEEK IN 1978: Delight survivors meet after 38 years

Dick Dimon, from Doncaster, who was an able seaman leading torpedo operator in HMS Delight, laying a wreath at the war memorial on Southsea Common at the first reunion of the survivors of the ship.
Survivors from a destroyer sunk in the English Channel in 1940 were delighted to meet each other again at the ship’s first reunion at Southsea.

Members of the ship’s compaby from HMS Delight came from all over the country to meet 38 years to the day after the ship went down.

More than 20 of the 150 company were killed and 70 injured during a dusk raid by a squadron of 16 Luftwaffe Stukas.

The reunion was the idea of Denmead man, Ted Horner, then a stoker and Dick Dimon, a former leading torpedo operator in the ship.

They contac-ted remaining shipmates through newspaper adverts.

Mr Horner said: ‘It was very touching occasion for us all. We should have done this years ago.’