THIS WEEK IN 1978; Fort Brockhurst gets a ‘facelift’

Have your say

A massive fortress complex that was to serve as a memorial and a museum to Gosport and Portsmouth’s military history was opened after a £200,000 ‘facelift’ by the Department of the Environment.

Fort Brockhurst, Gosport, was part of the chain of Victorian fortifications protecting the landward approaches to the naval base.

The work of restoring Fort Brockhurst to improve its condition was a huge task for a small team of skilled craftsmen.