THIS WEEK IN 1980: Identity mystery of car crash victim

Police were trying to identify a man who died in an accident at Hayling Island when a sports car he was travelling in crashed into a house in Ferry Road.

The owner of the car, Nicholas Cole, of Havant Road, was seriously injured and was being treated in the neurological unit at Southampton General Hospital.

The man who died was described as approximately 27-years-old, 6ft 2in, of medium build, with brown shoulder length hair, a full beard and green eyes.

Occupants of the house, Leslie Bowen and his wife, Yvonne, were asleep when the car crashed through a wire fence at the side of the road and into the side of their house.

Mr Bowen said: ‘We heard a terrific noise and came rushing out and saw two bodies lying in the drive.’