THIS WEEK IN 1980: Mystery hope for Harbour Community

An organisation helping single, homeless men hoped to help the eviction-threatened men of Harbour Community when it considered providing them with temporary accommodation.

But community director, Mrs Badger declared herself ‘choked with frustration and anger’ over a letter she received after a meeting with the city’s housing department, the supplementary benefits commission, and a ‘mystery’ organisation.

Ray Kirby, Portsmouth’s director of housing, said: ‘Although Portsmouth City Council has no statutory responsibility to provide accommodation, in an attempt to assist the owners of 103-105 Victoria Road North, and the single men living there, we have held a meeting.’

Mrs Badger said her letter was almost identical to Mr Kirby’s press statement and that she had returned it to his office ‘in two halves and with my compliments’.

She said: ‘Men turn up here at Harbour Community with those very places listed on a grubby piece of paper, with our name at the bottom.

‘They are behaving wonderfully, despite the terrible strain of waking each morning, knowing it could be their final day at this house.’