THIS WEEK IN 1980: One of the richest babies at Leigh Park

Vicky Sawyer, was born severely physically disabled, yet was probably one of the richest babies at Leigh Park, thanks to the generosity of News readers.

During the previous 12 months, since an article that appeared in The News about the baby’s disability, money had been pouring into a special trust fund set up by Vicky’s grandparents and the total stood at £10,500.

Vicky’s mother, Jennifer Sawyer, said it was unbelievable how kind people had been helping raise money for her baby who came into the world without legs and only one arm.

It was hoped that through the wonders of medical science some of the money would eventually be used to provide Vicky with a newly developed bionic arm and artificial legs.