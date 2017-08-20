THIS WEEK IN 1980: The expansion of Waterlooville

One of the major growth areas of Hampshire in the 1980s was Waterlooville, where hundreds of new homes went up increasing the demand on general facilities and services.

It was a district, according to one local building society manager, that attracted second-time buyers moving out of Portsmouth, where they had their first, and cheaper home.

Essentially, it was a young married couples’ spot, where children were brought up.

Yet there were complaints about the lack of open spaces and places to walk dogs.

More than 1,000 new homes went up in the vicinity in the following years, many of them catering for young families.