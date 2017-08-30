THIS WEEK IN 1981: City grandmother gets her O-levels

A 65-year-old Southsea grandmother waited for the postman’s knock and very special news – her O-level results.

Brenda Bryant, of St Augustine Road, was trembling when she opened her envelope, but she need not have worried.

The pensioner, who left school half a century before, won a grade A pass in English language and a grade C in English literature.

She said: ‘I had been to art classes, but when I saw the advertisement for Highbury’s felxi-classes, I thought I would have a go.

‘You do most of your study at home. I got up at six every day in the winter and studied for two hours.

‘When I walked into the exam room all the teenagers thought I was an invigilator. You should have seen their faces when I sat down and picked up an exam paper.’