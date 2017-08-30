THIS WEEK IN 1981: Councl house refuge for ‘battered wives’

City housing chiefs agreed to set aside a council property for conversion into a refuge for women who were victims of domestic violence.

An agreement to make a council tenancy available for a refuge was reached at a meeting between representatives of the Women’s Aid Refuge Steering Group, Housing Department officials and the chairman of the housing services committee, C Wakefield.

The move was seen as a major boost for the Refuge Steering Group which had been campaigning for a centre in Portsmouth for more than two years.

Three separate attempts by the Refuge Steering Group to convert private properties in the south of the city foundered after strong protests from local residents and difficulties in obtaining planning permission for essential building work.