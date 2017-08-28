THIS WEEK IN 1981: Girls gather to pit their chess wits

Talented young chess players from 20 countries were at Westergate School near Bognor Regis to find out who was the world’s chess princess.

More than 70 girls from nations including Australia, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates took part in the first world under-16 girls’ chess tournament.

Waving the flag for England were Mandy Hepworth, a pupil from Westergate, Caroline Hallett, from Denmead, Emma Dove, from Widley, and nine-year-old Sabrina Neddham, from Queen’s Park, London, who was the youngest player ever to be selected for her country.

Sabrina caused an upset when she beat a 15-year-old Swiss girl expected to do well in the tournament.