THIS WEEK IN 1981: ‘My house will go before my dogs go’

A disabled Portsmouth council tenant claimed she would rather give up her home than lose her four dogs.

Ever since she could remember, dogs had been companions for 45-year-old wheelchair-bound Gillian Hoar. But that could have come to an end if the city council decided the dogs must go.

Mrs Hoar, who lived in a ground floor flat in Glidden Close, Landport, with her husband, was breaking council regulations allowing just one dog and cat per house.

Councillors would be meeting the following month to consider her case.

Mrs Hoar said: ‘I would willingly give up my home and go out on to the streets than lose the dogs.

‘To me, dogs are like children and no one is going to take my children away.’