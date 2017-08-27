THIS WEEK IN 1981: Neighbours become bedside companions

There was a minor population explosion in Barnfield Drive, Chichester – and the four new arrivals were bound to make a noise about it.

Mum was the word four times over, when neighbours Julia Cirss, Rebecca Bingham, Hilda Goodeve and Hazel Sandalls all had their babies on Tangmere Ward in St Richard’s Hospital within 24 hours.

Three of the new mums lived next door but one to each other and the fourth lived just across the road.

Their babies were due on various August dates but they never expected to be bedside companions.

Mrs Bingham, 28, said: ‘We didn’t know when we kept our last hospital appointment that we would all be here at the same time – it was a real coincidence.’

Mrs Cirss, whose baby was expected last, was actually the first to give birth to Sarah Anne.

Mrs Bingham gave birth to daughter Kelly the following day at 1:30pm.

Next was Mrs Goodeve with baby Alen at 5:40pm, and finally Mrs Sandalls gave birth to her son Luke shortly after 7pm.