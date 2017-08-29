THIS WEEK IN 1981: Plans revealed for Eastney to go nude

Portsmouth City Council was urged to section off a stretch of beach at Eastney as an official nudist bathing area.

The move for a naturist colony was spearheaded by the city council’s minority Labour group and followed reports of topless sunbathing at Eastney during a mini-heat wave.

Labour’s leisure spokesman Syd Rapson said: ‘I am totally in favour of allowing people to feel free to relax, whether they be topless, totally naked or fully clothed. I do fear that narrow minded people feel otherwise.’