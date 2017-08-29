THIS WEEK IN 1981: Smashing world record claim for football-crazy Bognor club

Have your say

Football-mad schoolboys of Laburnum FC, Bognor Regis, kicked their way to a world record, after scoring more than 700 goals in a match lasting almost three days.

When the final whistle blew, the youngsters had completed 65 hours and 24 minutes of non-stop football, and the score line stood at a staggering 387 to 334 – a total of 721 goals.

The match lasted 23 minutes longer than the existing world record for a football marathon, which was set the previous year by Callinafercy FC, a professional club from southern Ireland.

Celebrations were dampened by news that a match referee had written to the Guinness Book of Records, recommending that Laburnum FC’s attempt should not be accepted as a world record.

Referee, Norman Redman, walked off the pitch after just six-and-a-half hours, complaining about match conditions.

Mr Redman said floodlighting was inadequate, and claimed the players were not sticking to the record book rules.

During their 65-hour marathon, they had been allowed only five minutes break in each hour.

They saved those up to sleep for an hour each night.