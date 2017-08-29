THIS WEEK IN 1981: Smashing world record claim for football-crazy Bognor club

Football-mad schoolboys of Laburnum FC, Bognor Regis, kicked their way to a world record, after scoring more than 700 goals in a match lasting almost three days.
When the final whistle blew, the youngsters had completed 65 hours and 24 minutes of non-stop football, and the score line stood at a staggering 387 to 334 – a total of 721 goals.
The match lasted 23 minutes longer than the existing world record for a football marathon, which was set the previous year by Callinafercy FC, a professional club from southern Ireland.
Celebrations were dampened by news that a match referee had written to the Guinness Book of Records, recommending that Laburnum FC’s attempt should not be accepted as a world record.
Referee, Norman Redman, walked off the pitch after just six-and-a-half hours, complaining about match conditions.
Mr Redman said floodlighting was inadequate, and claimed the players were not sticking to the record book rules.
During their 65-hour marathon, they had been allowed only five minutes break in each hour.
They saved those up to sleep for an hour each night.
Almost Done!
Registering with The News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.