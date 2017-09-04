THIS WEEK IN 1982: ‘Baby’ arrives from the Falklands

It was not one of Portsmouth’s biggest homecomings – but it was none-the-less emotional for that.

British Enterprise III, the Falklands task force ‘baby’, motored into harbour with a new motto to record the most epic chapter of its history.

‘Not to progress is to go backwards,’ was the fond remark crew gave to the requisitioned Scottish-based ship.

Weighing only 1,495 tons, the 294-foot long diving and a cruising speed of less than 12 knots, she was not only the smallest but also the slowest ship.

But her role, supplying the Royal Navy and soldiers in the Falklands with vital supplies and mail, was none-the-less appreciated.