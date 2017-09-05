THIS WEEK IN 1982: Date for cascades public inquiry set

A Department of Environment inspector was to open what was forecast as a marathon public inquiry into future development of Moore’s Square and the Tricorn shopping centre.
Portsmouth City Council wanted to transform Moores Square by creating the Cascades shopping centre.
The development was to include shops, department stores, pubs, restaurants, and a covered market to replace the Charlotte Street open market, as well as toilets and car parking space.
