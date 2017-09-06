THIS WEEK IN 1982: Left bleeding and bruised for just £5

Have your say

A 74-year-old Cosham widow was the victim of a vicious mugging which left her battered and bleeding – and all for her handbag containing less than £5.

Police described the attack as ‘particularly brutal’ and launched a massive hunt for the youth who attacked retired civil servant, Hilda Lacey, in broad daylight in a quiet East Cosham lane as she walked to collect her pension.

Mrs Lacey, attacked in Mulberry Path, was beaten on the head as she lay screaming on the ground.

Police were unsure of the weapon used in the attack.

Mrs Lacey suffered a broken wrist and cuts and bruises to her head and face and was recovering in Queen Alexandra Hospital, Cosham.

Police were searching for her attacker, believed to be an 18- 20-year-old riding a red racing bicycle.