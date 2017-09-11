Search

THIS WEEK IN 1983: Four killed in Isle of Wight blaze

retro sept 2017 Fire - The scene after a fire in the Isle of Wight killed four people
A psychiatric ‘half-way home’ was turned into a blazing house of horror when fire killed four people and injured five more.

The Isle of Wight’s worst fire disaster in years was tackled by firemen from all parts of the island, but they were unable to stop flames ripping through the building’s three floors.

On the third floor police and fire officers searching the building discovered four bodies so badly burnt that identification would probably have to be confirmed by dental records.

Sixty firemen using nine appliances were called to the house at Carisbrook Road, Newport, but it was already well alight.

Half of the first floor and all of the second and third floors were destroyed.