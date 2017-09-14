THIS WEEK IN 1983: No chance for the 18-30 age group

Have your say

Are you single, between 18 and 30, and want to join Havant’s housing waiting list? Don’t bother!

That was the message as the council’s housing chief barred all the borough’s unattached under-30s, in a bid to reduce waiting list figures.

The decision was taken at a heated meeting of the housing committee after Labour and Tory councillors clashed.

Members of the Conservative majority said the 18 to 30 age group would have little hope of getting a house, anyway.