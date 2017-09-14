THIS WEEK IN 1983: Pensioner must go - Drayton spinster has to quit her home

An 11th hour bid by an elderly Drayton spinster to stop bailiffs evicting her from her life-long home failed when a judge refused her appeal.

Shortly after Peggy Wood lost her appeal to Judge Deirdre McKinney, bailiffs were due at the door of Totland Cottage, Havant Road.

The bailiffs’ action marked the end of her fight to live in the cottage, with her dogs and cat, for the rest of her life.

As she returned to her home Miss Wood fought back tears. ‘I have nowhere to go – but I have no choice but to get out,’ she said.

She was devoted to her six dogs, and said she could not bear to be parted from them.

She said, if she was rehoused by Portsmouth City Council, she would have to get rid of them.

Miss Wood – who said she was now penniless – believed she should have been given more time to prepare for the eviction.

Her home plus land with outline permission for one dwelling was to be auctioned to pay off her debts.

Miss Wood’s troubles began in 1972 when her mother died.

She took on loans of £7,000 from Mobile Homes Ltd who wanted to sell the cottage to pay off Miss Wood’s debt that totalled at £25,000.