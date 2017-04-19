THIS WEEK IN 1993: Family’s Easter break left in tatters after smash on A27

A family’s Easter break was ruined after their caravan was smashed to pieces as the bank holiday rush to the south coast got under way.

The caravan was destroyed after it hit a cental barrier on the A27 near Emsworth, overturned and skidded across the westbound carriageway.

No one was injured in the accident and owner Graham Trehearne was left trying to salvage personal possessions strewn across the hard shoulder.

His wife, who had only just taken over driving, was in a state of shock.

Mr Trehearne and his family were travelling from Horsham in West Sussex to Dorset. Pictured: This was all that was left of the Trehearne family’s caravan following the incident