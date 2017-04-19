Search

THIS WEEK IN 1993: Family’s Easter break left in tatters after smash on A27

The Trehearne family's Easter break turned sour after their caravan was destroyed following a collision with a central barrier on the A27

The Trehearne family's Easter break turned sour after their caravan was destroyed following a collision with a central barrier on the A27

The director of football at Padnell Rovers FC in Paulsgrove, Steve Clarke (yellow jacket), took club kits to Jamaica Picture: Sarah Standing (170465-5581)

Children’s football club donate kits to young players at Jamaican school

0
Have your say

A family’s Easter break was ruined after their caravan was smashed to pieces as the bank holiday rush to the south coast got under way.

The caravan was destroyed after it hit a cental barrier on the A27 near Emsworth, overturned and skidded across the westbound carriageway.

No one was injured in the accident and owner Graham Trehearne was left trying to salvage personal possessions strewn across the hard shoulder.

His wife, who had only just taken over driving, was in a state of shock.

Mr Trehearne and his family were travelling from Horsham in West Sussex to Dorset. Pictured: This was all that was left of the Trehearne family’s caravan following the incident

Back to the top of the page