THIS WEEK IN 1993: Pompey’s new stadium hopes are dealt a blow

Promotion-chasing Pompey’s hopes of building a new stadium fit for the Premier League were set to be dealt a massive blow.

County councillors were urged to object to the club’s proposed move to Farlington.

The decision could delay or jeopardise the club’s relocation plans completely.

Hampshire was gearing itself up to fight the move on two fronts – that the 31 acres of land at Farlington should be declared a strategic gap, and that road access presented a problem.

The county’s coastal conservation panel authority, chaired by council leader Freddie Emery-Wallis, would consider a recommendation that it should ‘strongly object’ to the long-awaited move, even though a planning application had not yet been submitted.

The application was set to be made the following week.

Discussing the prospect of a Pompey move, county planning officer Bob Savage said: ‘Any development of this land would clearly be contrary to the conservation of the character of the coast.’